press release: Sonja LaBianca is a saxophone-wielding linchpin in a Copenhagen consortium of women improvisers dubbed Eget Værelse, a reference to Virginia Woolf's canonical essay, ’A Room of One’s Own.’ Many of Eget Værelse’s members play together in rotating projects - most notably Selvhenter, a democratic and border-crashing quintet that pits floating modern composition against twisting free jazz, gamelan coruscating against gothic bedlam. The Quietus has praise the band for being ’as sonically inviting as it is brutal, as persuasive as it is harsh.’ LaBianca is also a key multi-instrumentalist member of Danish indie rock band Choir of You Believers.

At Café Coda in Madison, Wisconsin, Sonja LaBianca will present a performance in interaction w. the rotating sound sculpture ’right now, an almost perfectly circular orbit’ by Heine Thorhauge Mathiasen. The sculpture presents itself as an active performer, adds a randomness and third dimension to the acoustic interaction between the room and the melodies from the saxophone. The sounds from the sculpture, which is a mix of field recordings, shepard tones and synths integrates well as an abstract accompaniment to Sonja’s compositions exploring timbre and resonance.