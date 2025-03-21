Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

media release: Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar return for a rare duo appearance. The Louisiana slide guitar wizard's trademark bottle-neck chops and Cashdollar’s dobro and steel string talents culminate in world renowned showcases of guitar virtuosity.

Revered for his unique slide guitar technique, Sonny Landreth has collaborated with many legendary performers including John Hiatt, Jimmy Buffett, Mark Knopfler and Eric Clapton. Cindy Cashdollar's expertise is in great demand on both steel guitar and dobro. With the iconic western swing group Asleep At The Wheel, she garnered 5 Grammy awards and was the first woman to be inducted into the Texas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame in 2011. Performing a mix of original songs with contemporary and traditional blues and roots music, the show is electric, virtuosic, and tastefully delivered by these two great instrumental masters.

sonnylandreth.com

cindycashdollar.com

TICKETS: $35