Sonny Landreth, The Iguanas

media release: New frontiers fit nicely atop the boundary breaking career of singer songwriter and slide guitar icon Sonny Landreth. From performing live with Buddy Guy and John Hiatt in theaters and arenas around the United States, to post New Orleans Jazz Fest jamming on bayou rhythms with Oteil Burbridge and Johnny Vidacovich, to recording and playing live with ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro at The Blue Note in Hawaii, it has been a noteworthy couple of years for the two time Grammy nominee. And those are just his side projects.

One of the things I love about collaborations with other artists is the element of surprise, Landreth says of his continually expanding musical horizons. When the chemistry is there, it is always inspiring to find new twists and turns that up the game creatively.

What if Americana actually encompassed ALL of North America? You'd have the Franco Acadian inflections of Canada, as best exemplified by the accordion, blues and jazz, the only truly indigenous music the US has ever produced, and the lilting grace and fiery passion of the music of Mexico. You'd also have New Orleans' premiere distillers of this continental musical melange, The Iguanas.

Their three decade ride has taken them all over the map musically and geographically, yet the inescapable patina of their hometown infuses every note they play. Through eight studio albums, countless tours and Jazz Fest appearances, and a flood that did its best to take their adopted city with it, it's a testament to the band's endurance that the same four guys that started playing in the early 1990s are still together.