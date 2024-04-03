Sons of Norway Madison

media release: Author Eric Dregni will talk about his book, For the Love of Cod, at the April 3 meeting of the Madison Sons of Norway, starting with a potluck at 6:30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St. Open to the public.

Enjoy a journey through Norway with the author and his 15-year-old son Eric who was born in Norway.

Eric Dregni is author of twenty books, including Vikings in the Attic, Weird Minnesota, and Let’s Go Fishing! He is professor of English, journalism, and Italian at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and in the summer, he is director of the Italian Concordia Language Village. He lives in Minneapolis.