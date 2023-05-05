Sophie Loubere reception

media release: Tandem Press is excited to host Trespasses, a Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition by Sophie Loubere, University of Wisconsin-Madison MFA Candidate and 2022-2023 Tandem Press Curatorial Project Assistant.

Trespasses explores the American West through prints, handmade paper, literary vignettes, and installations that reflect our deep time, near history, and present day.

On View: April 24-May 19, 2023

Reception: Friday, May 5, 5-8 pm. Please note that this reception coincides with a performance in the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series from 5-7 pm.

Tandem Press Apex Gallery: 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm

This exhibition, along with all Tandem Press exhibition programming, is made possible through support from the Anonymous Fund.