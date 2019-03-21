The Sopranos: Don Giovanni's Demise

press release: “The Sopranos” is the story of a score settled, and a scoundrel silenced. Don Giovanni is a rat, who has pushed the family too far. And the family has put out a hit on him.

Fresco Opera will immerse you into our all-female mafia family as they plot and carry out their revenge on “The Don.”

You have two choices: The first is general seating which allows you to watch the action. This is for those who want to enjoy the drama without joining the family. The other choice? Special table seating, where you become part of the family and break bread with us at the center of the action. In return, you will enjoy the loyalty and protection that comes with being a Soprano.

This is an offer you really can’t refuse. Seriously – don’t refuse us.

General Seating - $35; Dinner Seating - $50