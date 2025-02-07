media release: USA | 1977 | DCP | 122 min.

Director: William Friedkin

Cast: Roy Scheider, Francisco Rabal, Bruno Cremer

Five desperate men from different countries, all hiding out in a sweaty South American hellhole, agree to take on an impossible mission: transporting, via truck, several crates of highly explosive nitroglycerin over several miles of the most rugged jungle and mountain terrain imaginable. One of the most underrated films of the 1970s, director Friedkin’s variation on Clouzot’s The Wages of Fear is as explosive as the truck’s cargo. With one tension-filled set-piece after another, Sorcerer is as tough - and memorable - as they come.

