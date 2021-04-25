ONLINE: Soren Davick

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

with: Amy Hartsough, piano; Zachary Preucil, cello

Program

Sonata in D Major Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767)

I. Andante

II. Vivace

Concerto No. 2 in A minor Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Allegro moderato

Andante

Allegro

Intermission

Elegy in C minor Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Duetto in D major (for cello and bass) Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868)

Allegro

Andante molto

Allegro

Soren Davick is a junior undergraduate studying Double Bass Performance with Professor Peter Dominguez. During his time at UW, he has been a part of many chamber ensembles and recitals. As a freshman, Soren performed the Dvorak Serenade for Winds in D minor op. 44 and during his sophomore year, performed the Rossini duetto as part of Zachary Preucil’s DMA cello recital. This year, he performed the Trout Quintet as an invited guest of the Perlman Trio and performed in a solo masterclass for bassist Paul Kowert, member of the Punch Brothers. In addition to his classical studies, Soren maintains an active schedule as a pit musician for local theaters, performing on both acoustic and electric bass. Shows to his credit include Tuck Everlasting with Children’s Theater of Madison, Addams Family with Madison College, Working with Bartell Theater, Little Shop of Horrors with Edgewood College, Legally Blonde and All Shook Up with Middleton Community Theater, Little Mermaid with Four Seasons Theater and Shine Your Light with Overture Center Singers.

He would like to thank his professor Peter Dominguez, his parents, David Scholl, music colleagues, and roommates. He would also like to thank Amy and Zach for being a part of this recital.