Sorry Mountain Band
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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
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courtesy Sorry Mountain Band
Sorry Mountain Band on stage.
Sorry Mountain Band
media release: The Sorry Mountain Band plays a varied and tasty mix of bluegrass, vintage country and swing. Made up of veterans of the Madison bluegrass scene, the band emphasizes three-part vocal harmonies and feature under appreciated gems as well as old favorites.
Start time 6:30. No cover.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music