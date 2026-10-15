Sorry Mountain Band

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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Sorry Mountain Band plays a varied and tasty mix of bluegrass, vintage country and swing.  Made up of veterans of the Madison bluegrass scene, the band emphasizes three-part vocal harmonies and feature under appreciated gems as well as old favorites.

Start time 6:30. No cover.

Info

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harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333