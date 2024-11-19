Sorry Mountain, Soggy Prairie

× Expand Olivia Spaight Creative Soggy Prairie on stage. Soggy Prairie

media release: Madison's hardest working Bluegrass band, Soggy Prairie, is proud to host the Madison Bluegrass Roundtable, a monthly series highlighting Southern Wisconsin's Bluegrass scene. The series will feature new and upcoming bands, as well as well established groups. Each month will feature a set from Soggy Prairie followed by a set from our guest band. The first installment of the Madison Bluegrass Roundtable will feature a new supergroup of Madison's finest musicians, The Sorry Mountain Band. Sorry Mountain will bring you Bluegrass standards as well as swing and country tunes done Bluegrass-style, with crowd-pleasing 3-part harmonies and energy to spare.

No cover. 6:30pm start time.