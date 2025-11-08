A Sorta Plants Pants Variety Show

media release: Puppets! Magic! Music and more… and can you believe it’s for adults? Cousin Lulu and Smart Ass host a motley crew, featuring dance from Lethal Crew, the magic of The Great Samwitch, comedy from Gemini the Savage, juggling, and Full Frontal Püppetry.

Bring some quarters to enjoy classic arcade games during intermission at this enticing live action variety show.

Produced by Plants Pants Productions and Sorta Ridiculous

$13.20 | $24.45 (VIP; includes entry into a raffle)