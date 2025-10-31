Sortin' the Mail, Sunshine Daydrink, Stryder

× Expand Jeanna Denault Sortin' the Mail on stage. Sortin' the Mail

media release: With the current assault on Public Broadcasting, it's more important than ever to support independent and local journalism. That's why Minocqua Brewing Company is throwing the best damn Halloween Hoedown in town (at North Street Cabaret) with Sortin' The Mail, Sunshine Daydrink, and Stryder!

A portion of all ticket sales will directly benefit Wisconsin Public Radio. We will also feature a food drive for The River Pantry as well as provide tables for a couple of great local nonprofits.

Madison favorites, Sortin' The Mail, opens the night at 7pm. Sortin' The Mail came together because Lonesome Willie Jones and Brad Astor thought "bluegrass music" was maybe getting too serious and reverent. The founders of STM wanted a showcase for their weird, soulful originals. A place where the musicians could step outside the box. Their willingness to push the envelope has led STM to play all over the Midwest, and to win the Madison Area Music Awards "Best Performers: Country & Bluegrass" twice.

Sunshine Daydrink is an acoustic Grateful Dead tribute from Madison that brings all the vibes of a Summer day dancin' on the hill to every show they perfom. With flowing interpertations of your favorite Dead tunes, this band will have you boogying all night long!

The bluegrass power trio Stryder brings an eclectic mix of original music & covers to the stage, showcasing 3-part harmonies, a boot-tapping rhythmic drive, blistering string solos, & a single mic vocal delivery. Co-lead by Hayley Skreens on upright bass/vocals (Wheels North), Mark Frystak on guitar/vocals (Wheels North), & Mark Messer on mandolin/vocals (River Valley Rangers), this trio creates a melting pot fondue of bluegrass music for the 22nd Century. Stryder will surely grass up your blues & get you up out of your seat. Keep your eyes and ears out for an upcoming all original album debut!