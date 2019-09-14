S.O.S. Band, Bobbi Storm, James Brown Dance Party, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, DJ Ace

press release: Capital Land Music Festival is in it's second year. Capital Land Music Festival provides a platform for the city of Sun Prairie to enjoy some of the music industry's hottest stars, including rising artists and local favorites to produce a memorable live music experience in which the whole family can enjoy.

The line-up for this year's event features the iconic funk group The Real SOS Band, the soulful voice of and multi-talented star Bobbi Storm, The James Brown Dance Party "The Funkiest All-Star Tribute in Show Business" and a band that is guaranteed to make you move Orquesta SalSoul del Mad.

Come out to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin on September 14 at Angell Park Speedway. The party will start at 3 pm with smooth mixes from Vanessa Rae McDowell aka DJ ACE who will be "doing the JAM thang" in the DJ booth...She's guaranteed to make you say "Thats My Jam"

Tickets are available at www.capitallandmusicfest.com and participating KwikTrip stores.