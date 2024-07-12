Soul Express Brass Band with Darren Sterud

media release: THE premier brass band from the 337 Opelousas, LA. Soul Express Brass Band is here to entertain our people, Unite our people, and to remind EVERYONE that Music Is Magic. Started in 2009, The band has performed countless parties, special events, weddings, charity events and has been invited to Festival International Every year since 2010 to entertain the streets of down town Lafayette. The band is currently ran by Band Leader Alonzo King and features many respected musicians from the area.

Soul Express will be joined by Madison native and musician Darren Sterud on trombone and vocals. Come dance, sing and get down with the Soul Express!

Get tickets online or at the door. Door opens at 5 pm. $15.