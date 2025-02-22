Soul Food Comedy

× Expand Katia Sentry Photography Marcus Banks and a mic. Marcus Banks

media release: Josh Glen, the producer of "Kimchi Fried Comedy", cooks up a custom cocktail of comics for Black History Month celebrating Blackness, laughter, and damn good time.

With headliner MARCUS BANKS, a stand up comedian, writer, and producer born and based in Chicago, Illinois. After attending boarding school in Northern California as a teen, film school in Boston, then running out of couches to hop on in Los Angeles, Marcus has come back to Chicago to tell everyone all about what it’s like to be a human boomerang. Since then, he’s wowed audiences with his insightful jokes and ability to find the silliest aspects of the most serious subjects. Marcus has performed at clubs and festivals all over the country including Zanies, Laugh Factory, Lincoln Lodge, Detroit House of Comedy, Limestone Comedy Festival and Laughing Skull Festival. He’s also the co-founder and co-producer of the all Black collective and comedy variety show ‘My Best Friend is Black’ in Chicago.

Also featuring stand-up by: Chloe Mikala, Gemini the Savage

Hosted by: Bryan Leconte

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm, enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.