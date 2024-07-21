media release: The Soul Impressions are an organ trio that performs and honors the vibrant and colorful African American pop/soul music from the '60s and '70s. The group performs original arrangements and reimaginings of recognizable classics by artists like Roberta Flack, Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye. Our mission is to provide a highly interactive artistic experience in the context of accessible, feel-good music that is consistently rooted in the groove. The Soul Impressions are comprised of heavyweights of the local Madison jazz scene. Dave Stohler’s organ playing brings an innate fire and reflects deep reverence for the vast and colorful jazz tradition. Jim Huwe’s insistent groove and mastery of funk styles provides the backbone for the band. The group is led by Austin Cebulske, saxophonist and educator hailing from the culturally vibrant musical scene of St. Louis, MO whose passion lies in the jazz and pop realms of Black American Music from the 60s & 70s. The Soul Impressions offer an eclectic mix of Motown classics, Rhythm & Blues ballads, jazz standards, and up-tempo funk songs that provides the audience with a diverse and engaging musical experience not to be forgotten.