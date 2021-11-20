Soul Inspirations

Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Hot soul from the cool North (of Madison)! Get ready for a heaping serving of soul, funk & R&B! The Soul Inspirations aren't just another R&B band. Their debut release, "Let It Go", evokes the likes of Chic, Steely Dan, and Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes. 8PM to 11PM on the FMBC&K stage, free admission! 

Info

Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music
608-318-2074
