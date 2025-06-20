media release: Join the Soul:Jazz party at Cafe CODA for joyful, soulful music! Austin Cebulske, saxophones and Doug White, keyboards explore beautiful songs in an intimate musical conversation. Relax with friends while you groove to SOUL:JAZZ.

Austin Cebulske, fruit of the great St. Louis, MO jazz scene, performs with great clarity, energy and swinging style throughout the midwest. A stellar improviser and all-round musician, he engages every audience.