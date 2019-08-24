Soul Symmetry (Allman Brothers tribute), Snafu (Phish), Pine Travelers (moe), Steez/Immigre/WheelHouse (STS9), DJ Nate Zukas

$10.

press release: FPC Live Presents: Jam Band Royale

Saturday, August 24 at Majestic Madison

Featuring:

Allman Brothers Band performed by Soul Symmetry

Phish performed by SNAFU

moe. performed by Pine Travelers

Sound Tribe Sector 9 performed by members of steez, Immigré, WheelHouse & more.

DJ Nate Zukas spinning all vinyl Grateful Dead

Doors 8PM | Show 8:30PM-1AM

All Ages. $10 Cover.

In the spirit of fest season, we've teamed up with a few of the best Wisconsin jam bands to bring that vibe to Madtown - Local bands covering some of the best jam bands of all time! Let's get heady (~);}