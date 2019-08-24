Soul Symmetry (Allman Brothers tribute), Snafu (Phish), Pine Travelers (moe), Steez/Immigre/WheelHouse (STS9), DJ Nate Zukas
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
$10.
press release: FPC Live Presents: Jam Band Royale
Saturday, August 24 at Majestic Madison
Featuring:
Allman Brothers Band performed by Soul Symmetry
Phish performed by SNAFU
moe. performed by Pine Travelers
Sound Tribe Sector 9 performed by members of steez, Immigré, WheelHouse & more.
DJ Nate Zukas spinning all vinyl Grateful Dead
Doors 8PM | Show 8:30PM-1AM
All Ages. $10 Cover.
In the spirit of fest season, we've teamed up with a few of the best Wisconsin jam bands to bring that vibe to Madtown - Local bands covering some of the best jam bands of all time! Let's get heady (~);}