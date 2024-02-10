WUD Film: Pixar tale of a teacher/jazz musician who lands a big gig only to end up in a post-life limbo after an accident. PG, 2020. Free.

For information on available assistive content for WUD Film screenings, please visit the Assistive Movie Screenings in the Marquee Theater page.

This event is intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, Wisconsin Union members and their guests. Anyone can become a Wisconsin Union member.