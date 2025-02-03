× Expand Deseré Mayo "Soulful Joy" by Deseré Mayo. "Soulful Joy" by Deseré Mayo.

media release: Madison College’s SOUL Affinity Group and the Division of College Culture and Climate invite the community to its SOULful Joy exhibit that showcases art that resonates with the power of joy that is deep-rooted, resilient, and soulful.

Exhibit on display: Feb. 3-28, 2025, in The Gallery at Truax (Room A1005), located near the entrance of the Truax Building, 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin. Guests may park in the visitor or student lots. For more information, please visit the Gallery at Truax webpage.

Gallery Hours: Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Opening ceremony: Thursday, Feb. 6

5:30-6:30 p.m. Opening remarks

6:30-7:30 p.m. Program

7:30-8:30 p.m. Closing

SOULful Joy is an empowering state of being. It represents a light that endures despite adversity, a strength cultivated through shared heritage, and a celebration of one's true self. It captures the laughter amidst hardship, the peace found in reflection, and the exuberance of cultural expression.

Deseré Mayo, a talented artist known for her graphite drawings, brings Black history and culture to life through her work. Her art appeals to both children and adults, having graced the walls of homes and businesses, appeared on signs, and even decorated children's faces. Since childhood, Deseré has inspired countless individuals with her artistic talents.

The SOULful Joy art show brings together an inspiring group of 14 talented artists, each offering a unique perspective on joy, resilience, and community. From the vibrant, nature-infused portraits of Brooklyn Doby, which challenge stereotypes and celebrate Black women’s beauty, to the powerful and introspective watercolor pieces of Alice Traore, this exhibit invites viewers to reconnect with their humanity. Jaundy Brunswick explores the fusion of modern digital collage and traditional analog methods, while Sharon Bjyrd celebrates the strength and dignity of Black Americans through mixed media.

Additional artists featured in this powerful exhibit include Lilada Gee, Janee McCoy, Faleshuh Walker (Lashay The Artist), Bolanle Awosika, Dynae Saba, DarRen Morris, Dr. Crystasany R. Turner, Sabrina Madison, and Adwoa Asentu. Together, these artists create a dynamic, multifaceted celebration of Black history and culture during Black History Month, encouraging viewers to reflect, rejoice, and heal.

Madison College’s SOUL Affinity Group and the Division of College Culture and Climate invite the community to this free exhibit that honors Dzigbodi Akyea, a former Madison College academic advisor and community leader who passed away in 2021 and was a great source of inspiration to her colleagues.

The SOUL (Sisters of Unity and Leadership) Affinity Group supports Black women employees and aims to create a sense of unity and leadership and inspire members to reach their full potential.