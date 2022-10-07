Soultru, Def Sonic

media release: Soultru is a soul acoustic artist based in Davenport, Iowa, a part of the Quad Cities, Iowa/Illinois. He has signed to Kansas City label The Record Machine. They sometimes travel with a full band and as a duo or solo (Terrance Banks). Drawing influence from gospel music artists like Fred Hammond and Smokie Norful.

Def Sonic blurs genres w/ trippy tones, layered beats, samples/loops, synths with percussive strums/heartfelt vocal melodies.