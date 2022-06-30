Soultru, Denku & Urban, Dash Dub, Rare

media release: Doors 7:00PM / Show 8:00PM. $7 ADV / $10 DOS. This is a seated show.

Soultru is a soul acoustic artist based out of the Davenport Iowa apart of the Quad Cities Iowa/Illinois. He is signed to Kansas City label The Record Machine. They sometimes travel with a full band and other times as a duo or solo (Terrance Banks).

Drawing influence from gospel music artists like Fred Hammond and Smokie Norful. While later finding artists such as Gavin Degraw, Anthony Hamilton, John Legend and most recently Allen Stone and Samm Henshaw

They've have had the pleasure of opening for artists such as Kweku Collins, Magic City Hippies, Michigan Rattlers, Neil Hilborn, Ceschi Ramos, Kaleb Mitchell and shared The Alder Theatre stage with Amythyst Kiah in June 2021.

Soultru ended the 2021 strong playing festivals such as Alternating Currents in the Quad Cities, being added to Barrel and Flow Fest in Pittsburgh PA and Lincoln Calling in Lincoln NE.