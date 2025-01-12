media release: Sound and Sense Immersion, also known as ImVibe, is a two hour gentle and restorative meditation, light, aromatherapy and sound bath journey through the elements. Joan Herzing, RYT-500 and Gary Flesher from Avian Aura will incorporate gongs, singing bowls, shamanic drum, wooden flutes, the harmonium, vocals, hand pan and chimes with modern song crafting - guitar, synthesizer, beats - to create a transformative sensory experience.

Please note this workshop will include some optional gentle movement at the beginning, as well as various essential oils.

Free/reduced fee waiver available by emailing mlohrentz@mononaterrace.com or calling 608.261.4062.

Joan Herzing, an RYT-500, has completed programs with 21st Century Yoga on the Mat and the RajaHatha school of yoga. She is a Reiki Master Teacher, and trained in Sound Healing, Aromatherapy, Pranayama, Meditation, Yin Yoga and Yoga Nidra.