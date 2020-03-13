press release: This inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulant who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold in 1938 Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The Sound of Music was the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards in 1960 for the Broadway production and five Oscars in 1966 for the motion picture.

Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.

Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes; 15-minute intermission

McKinley Performing Arts Center, Edgewood High School, 2219 Monroe St., Madison WI 53711

Tickets: $15 Adults; $10 Students/Children/Seniors

Ticket site: https:// thesoundofmusic2020. brownpapertickets.com/