media release: On the 64th anniversary of its Broadway premiere, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is bringing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical The Sound of Music back to the stage for five performances, November 10 – 19, at the Sun Prairie East High School Performing Arts Center. The final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Sound of Music premiered November 16, 1959 on Broadway. Capturing the hearts of audiences, the musical ran for more than 1,443 performances. And was the winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A few years later, it went on to become a movie and won Five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Music.

Based on an inspirational true story, the musical follows Maria, a spirited young postulate who becomes the governess to the seven children of the von Trapp family prior to the onset of World War II. As Maria opens their hearts through the power of music, she also captures the heart of their stern, widowed father, Captain von Trapp. However, as the growing power of Nazi Germany takes hold of Austria, the family is faced with a courageous decision. One that may change their lives forever.

The musical features cherished songs including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title song “The Sound of Music.” The music is by Richard Rodgers. Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. And a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse which was based on “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp.

Performances are November 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., plus November 19 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 for adults; $17 for seniors, 60 years old and over and active military; and $15 for youth ages 18 years old or younger. The shows will be performed at the Sun Prairie East High School Performing Arts Center located at 888 Grove Street in Sun Prairie, Wis.

Tickets may be purchased prior to the performances online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com. Tickets will also be sold at each performance. The productions are presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre (SPCT) is a community of volunteers who have been sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience since 1970. Anyone interested in getting involved in or supporting the organization can learn more at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.