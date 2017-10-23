Sound Salon

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

Richard March grew up a “red diaper baby” in a family committed to union organizing and civil rights. He went on to earn his Ph.D. in Folklore from Indiana University and had a thirty-year career in public folklore as a musician, radio producer, and Wisconsin’s state folklorist. His recent book, A Great Vision: A Militant Family’s Journey Through the 20th Century, traces his family history through three generations as they organized for union protections, civil rights, and anti-war movements. More than simply a memoir, A Great Vision shows us how folklore practices can help forge new models of social activism to address 21st-century progressive causes. Following his talk, March will perform some old labor songs learned from his father.

Co-sponsored with the Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures and Mills Music Library. Free and open to the public.

