press release: Come enjoy free outdoor Live Music at Neighborhood House (29 S. Mills) on Thursday, June 10 at 7pm. The bluegrass band, The SoundBillies will be performing!

Beverages will be available to purchase. Listeners may bring their own food and chairs/blankets for seating.

Upcoming performances:

The Sound Billies - June 10 @ 7 pm.

Make Music Madison - June 21, 4-8 pm

Artist TBA Thursday, July 8 @ 7 pm.

Artist TBA August 12 @ 7 pm.

No sign-up required. Contact info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org or 608-255-5337 with questions, comments, or concerns. Website: https://neighborhoodhousemadison.org/