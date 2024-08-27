media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

The SoundBillies are a Madison area band, together now for four years. While their first love is traditional bluegrass, their sets will show that they also enjoy blues, country, folk and gospel. You may have heard them in a variety of settings, like Make Music Madison, farmers markets, and local festivals. They love to play every chance they get.