media release: Enjoy an immersive experience that is fun for the whole family! Visit the MMSD Planetarium now through the end of the year for "Sounds of the Ocean," a new program that combines underwater imagery, original music, and the songs of whales and dolphins. 10% of proceeds from this event benefit Clean Lakes Alliance!

Thursday May 7 shows at 4:30, 5:45, 7:00 and 8:15 PM

Saturday May 9 shows at 12 Noon, 1:10, 2:20 PM

Thursday June 11 shows at 4:30, 5:45, 7:00 and 8:15 PM

Saturday June 13 shows at 12 Noon, 1:10, 2:20 and 3:30 PM