media release: This year, SoundWaves is exploring how ideas, trends, plans, viewpoints, projects, materials, and sounds develop. Join us for the last of a four-part series as we dive into how we got to where we are now and where we might be headed in the future.

Join presenters Andrew Stevens and Gary Dahl as they discuss the economics of agriculture and why egg prices are so high, and how to develop a video game.

Enjoy musical performances by Christopher Taylor, professor of piano at UW-Madison, hailed by critics as “frighteningly talented” (The New York Times) and “a great pianist” (The Los Angeles Times).

SoundWaves combines scientific lectures about the world with live classical music performances. Each event revolves around a theme, exploring it first from many scientific angles and then through the lens of music. The program concludes with a live performance of music related to the evening’s theme.

This event will take place in Mead Witter Hall inside the Hamel Music Center. This is a free event, however registration is requested.