ONLINE: SoundWaves

Emergence: The End of Emergency

We hope this spring will bring not just another emergence from a cold Wisconsin winter, but a greater rebirth into health, moving from emergency back into normal life.

In the first SoundWaves event of 2021, we explore emergence. How do actors and athletes of color emerge into success in a world shaded with racism? How do insects emerge from one state of life to the next? How does a patient emerge from dire sickness into health? How does a piece of music emerge from a blank sheet of paper? Find out on March 5 as we begin the slow emergence into spring.

Featuring:

Admission is free. Register here.