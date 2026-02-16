media release: In Part 2 of SoundWaves’ exploration of Scale, we look at things from an Earth-sized perspective. We examine the Earth’s climate through its history and at the present day, and think about insects and cities and their impacts on our world. And we perform music that represents both the excitement and the chaos of people coming together. Join us on Friday, February 27, at 7:30pm in the Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center for SoundWaves.