SoundWaves: Hang a Left

press release: What role does direction play in our lives and in our world? What constitutes politics on the left? What’s that thumping on the left side of our bodies? Join UW–Madison scholars Alessandro Senes, Annie Kelly, Kathryn McGarr, Cary Forest, Daniel Grabois and electro-acoustic improv ensemble $2 Broom at the third of four directional SoundWaves events.

7:30 – 9 p.m. (cash bar opens at 7 p.m.)

Free (food and beverages are available for purchase)