SoundWaves: Hidden Worlds of Earth

press release:

The first of this year's themes focusing on hidden worlds will look at our planet. What can we learn about our home by looking at the soil, the water, the forests, the caves? What does a musician unearth when interpreting a piece of music?

Featuring:

John Magnuson , limnology (emeritus)

, limnology (emeritus) Ben Zuckerberg , forest and wildlife ecology

, forest and wildlife ecology Nancy Keller , bacteriology and medical microbiology and immunology

, bacteriology and medical microbiology and immunology Ian Orland , geoscience

, geoscience Daniel Grabois , horn; SoundWaves curator

, horn; SoundWaves curator Martha Fischer, piano

Discovery Building, UW-Madison campus.

Admission is free. Cash bar opens at 7 p.m.

Registration requested at: discovery.wisc.edu/SoundWaves

Make it an evening at the Discovery Building and dine at Steenbock's on Orchard. For reservations call 608.204.2733.