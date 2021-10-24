press release: The event is free, but registration is required.

SoundWaves looks into what makes NYC tick. How does the city sustain itself? What happens to New York as the climate changes? What’s the best way to get around town? How does the city address its many problems? And what is it like to be a musician in the cultural capital of the U.S.?

The panel of researchers explores and explains the city that never sleeps. SoundWaves will also include a performance by Arun Luthra (konnakol and saxophone) John Christensen (bass), Matt Endres (drum set) and Johannes Wallmann (piano). Panelists include: Hussain Bahia, Civil and Environmental Engineering; Joel Rogers, Law, Political Science, Public Affairs and Sociology, COWS; Robbie Webber, State Smart Transportation Initiative: Michael Notaro, Nelson Institute of Environmental Studies; Daniel Grabois, Mead Witter School of Music, SoundWaves Curator; and Arun Luthra, Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence. Event presented by SoundWaves and the Wisconsin Science Festival.