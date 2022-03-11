SoundWaves

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

SoundWaves looks at the ideas of size and scale. How can tiny particles of matter have a big effect in our universe? How big is infinity? How can a small branch of economic theory explain behaviors outside the scope of economics? How can a collection of individual musical instruments become one instrument that revolutionized the direction of the music we listen to today? Find out in our first event of 2022.

Featuring: Brian Rebel, physics; Raymond Deneckere, economics; Tullia Dymarz, mathematics; Daniel Grabois, SoundWaves curator, music; and Matthew Endres, music.

This event will be held at the Discovery Building and will also be livestreamed on Zoom.

Admission is free.

