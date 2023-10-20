SoundWaves

press release: This year, SoundWaves will be looking back to milestones from the past as a springboard to learn about our world today. At this opening event of the year, held at the Discovery Building, learn about beer and wine, museums, radio, DNA, and the flute at our first Celebrations of Time event.

Victor Ujor, food science

Amy Weeks, biochemistry

Tom Dale, art history

Jim Reardon, physics

Conor Nelson, music

Daniel Grabois, SoundWaves Curator

