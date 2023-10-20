SoundWaves
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: This year, SoundWaves will be looking back to milestones from the past as a springboard to learn about our world today. At this opening event of the year, held at the Discovery Building, learn about beer and wine, museums, radio, DNA, and the flute at our first Celebrations of Time event.
Featuring:
Victor Ujor, food science
Amy Weeks, biochemistry
Tom Dale, art history
Jim Reardon, physics
Conor Nelson, music
Daniel Grabois, SoundWaves Curator
Event is free of charge but registration is requested as space is limited.