press release: Through the Looking Glass: SoundWaves takes a look at (and through) glass at this year’s Wisconsin Science Festival. What is glass? How is it used to explore our universe? To build our buildings? To tell stories about our beliefs? To create musical sounds?

Find out at the first SoundWaves event of the academic year.

Featuring:

Ellen Zweibel – astronomy and physics

Mark Ediger – chemistry

Hannah Blum – civil and environmental engineering

Tom Dale – art history

Daniel Grabois – music

Anthony DiSanza and Anthony DeMartinis – music

Join us in the Collins Recital Hall at the Hamel Music Center (740 University Ave.). Admission is free.