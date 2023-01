media release: Hop Garden Annual Souper Bowl Competition

12pm – 2pm, Hop Garden Brewery Tap Room, 6889 Canal Street, Paoli, will host its annual soup competition with proceeds to benefit the Belleville Food Pantry.

Compete or Eat! Enjoy a bottomless bowl for only $6. Care to compete? Contact The Hop Garden to sign up in advance.

1pm – 4pm Live Music by Elizabeth Mary