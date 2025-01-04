Souper Start to the New Year Potluck

Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Saturday, January 4, 11:30-1:30: Kick off the New Year with warmth and community at the Farley Center.

Join us for a cozy gathering featuring delicious homemade soups, bread, salad and great company. It's a chance to connect with others as we embrace fresh beginnings.

Please bring your favorite soup, bread, or salad to share. Chef Shedd will delight us with his famous quiche! Farley Center will supply cookies for dessert.

This event is the perfect opportunity to reflect, recharge, and share in the spirit of togetherness. Bring a friend and your appetite—everyone is welcome! Hope to see you there!

RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org 

Info

Food & Drink
608-845-8724
