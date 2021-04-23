RSVP for Soup's On

media release:This week's Soup's On event is our last event for the season.

All soups are already fresh-frozen, so they can easily be stored and enjoyed well into the Spring/Summer. So stock up now on our tasty chilis, gumbos, and other soups!

Soup's On! has moved! Starting March 16 thru April 27, our safe, easy, drive-thru pickup events will be held on Tuesdays, from 4:30-6 pm at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E Verona Ave, Verona.

We also offer a local delivery option to Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Verona, and Monona! On checkout, just choose whether you prefer to pickup your soup for free, or have it delivered -- cost: $11.