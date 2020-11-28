RSVP for Soup's On

media release: The word community tries to encapsulate a pretty big idea. That’s why it’s sometimes difficult to tell exactly what we’re talking about when it’s dropped as a buzzword. Community isn’t some fenced-in take on who we are collectively, and it isn’t simply a “unified body of individuals.” Community is the result of people reacting to the existence of others around them. Every potential outcome of those interactions defines a community. If those reactions are humanistic, a community focused on the value of others is cultivated.

COVID has affected all of us, and in true Madison fashion, we continue to show empathy to the plights of our families, friends, neighbors, and local businesses through words and actions. The Soup’s On! initiative is an expression of community where individuals can directly help local restaurants while getting the best soups the Greater Madison area has to offer.

The next Soup’s On! will be Dec. 1 at FEED Kitchens at 1219 N. Sherman Avenue in Madison. You’ll drive through, pick up, take home, and then enjoy homemade soup created Greater Madison restaurant favorites. The wide selection will be listed at danebuylocal.com/soups-on, and available for preorder by November 23; orders due by Nov. 28.

You’ll also have the option to purchase and donate soup to FEED Kitchens’ Healthy Food for All program, which will distribute the soup to individuals in need via The River Food Pantry, The Beacon, East Madison Community Center’s Healthy Kid Initiative, The Goodman Center, and others.

Many of us have taken to doing what we can for the community we value. We encourage you to add Soup’s On! to your efforts. We also hope you’ll continue to support local restaurants through contact-free pickup, delivery, and safe in-person dining, as our actions right now will define our community for decades to come. Thank you for doing your part to make Soup’s On! a new tradition of supporting one another through the good times and bad.

For more information, please contact Colin Murray at colin@danebuylocal.com.