RSVP for Soup's On

media release: The word community encapsulates a pretty big idea, one that can sometimes be difficult to understand when it’s used as a buzzword. Community isn’t simply a group of individuals, it’s the result of their interactions. Every potential outcome defines a community, and when the interactions are humanistic, a community focused on the value of others is cultivated.

COVID-19 has affected all of us, and in true Madison fashion, we show empathy to the plights of our families, friends, neighbors, and local businesses through our words and actions. The Soup’s On! initiative is an expression of community where individuals can directly help local restaurants while in return getting to enjoy some of the best soups the Greater Madison area has to offer.

With initial sales of over 2,000 quarts of soup earning local restaurants more than $27,000, and after a short holiday break, Soup’s On! returns January 6. The new year’s first pre-order is Wednesday, January 6, through Saturday, January 9, with drive-through pickup on Tuesday, January 12, at FEED Kitchens (1219 N. Sherman Avenue in Madison). Weekly sales will continue at least through February, allowing you to purchase, take home, and enjoy even more homemade soup created by some of your favorite restaurants. You can find each week’s wide selection at danebuylocal.com/soups-on.

You’ll also once again have the option to purchase and donate soup to FEED Kitchens’ Healthy Food for All program, which will distribute the soup to individuals in need via The River Food Pantry, The Beacon, East Madison Community Center’s Healthy Kid Initiative, The Goodman Center, and others.

As many of us continue to do what we can for the community we value, Soup’s On! helps our efforts. We hope you’ll also continue to support local restaurants through contact-free pickup, delivery, and safe in-person dining. Thank you for doing your part, and in making Soup’s On! a new tradition of supporting one another.

For more information, please contact Colin Murray at colin@danebuylocal.com.