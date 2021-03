media release: Enjoy delicious meals from Dane county’s Black-Owned businesses conveniently prepared by preorder and delivered via drive-by pick up and to go on Soul Food Sunday! We look forward to seeing you on Soulfood Sunday!

Next pickup is March 7 (1pm -3pm) at FEED Kitchen, 1219 N. Sherman Ave, Madison 53704

Marketplace preorder sales Sunday, 2/28- Thursday, 3/4 (noon): Soul Food Sunday Marketplace