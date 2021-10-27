RSVP for Soup's On

media release: The word community encapsulates a pretty big idea, one that can sometimes be difficult to understand when it’s used as a buzzword. Community isn’t simply a group of individuals; it’s the result of their interactions. Every potential outcome defines a community, and when the interactions are humanistic, a community focused on the value of others is cultivated.

The pandemic has affected all of us, and in true Madison fashion, we show empathy to the plights of our families, friends, neighbors, and local businesses through our words and actions. The first Soup’s On! initiative took place November 2020 through April 2021, with 10,340 quarts of soup sold—1,142 quarts were donated to FEED Kitchen’s Health Food for All and Badger Prairie Needs Network programs—earning local restaurants nearly $120,000.

An expression of community where individuals could directly help local restaurants while getting to enjoy some of the best soups of the Greater Madison area, we’re pleased to announce the return of Soups On! The first pre-order will take place Wednesday, October 27, through Saturday, October 30, at danebuylocal.com/soups-on, and drive-through pick-up will be on Tuesday, November 2, at FEED Kitchens (1219 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison). The weekly event will continue through March 2022, with a venue change in early 2022 to Badger Prairie Needs Network.

You’ll also once again have the opportunity to purchase and donate soup to FEED Kitchens’ Healthy Food for All and Badger Prairie Needs programs (applicable program correlates with soup pick-up location).

As many of us continue to do what we can for the community we value, Soup’s On! helps our efforts. We hope that in addition to purchasing soup, you’ll support local restaurants through safe in-person dining and contact-free pick-up and delivery.

Thank you for making Soup’s On! a wonderful annual traition of supporting one another. For more information, please contact Colin Murray at colin@danebuylocal.com.