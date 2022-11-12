media release: W﻿inners of the 2022 South Asia Book Award will be on hand to discuss the creation of their stories, read excerpts, and sign copies of their award-winning children's books! Join us at the Madison Library - Central Branch on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 3:00-4:30 PM. This event is open to the public; educators, parents, and children are especially encouraged to join!

C﻿opies of award books will be available for on-site purchase courtesy of A Room of One's Own. T﻿his event is organized by the Center for South Asia and the Institute for Regional and International Studies National Resource Center (IRIS-NRC) at UW-Madison. Sponsored by the South Asia National Outreach Consortium (SANOC).

2022 Award Winners

Dancing in Thatha’s Footsteps by Srividhya Venkat; illustrated by Kavita Ramchandran (Yali Books, 2021). Thatha takes his granddaughter Varsha to weekly bharatanatyam classical dance lessons while her brother, Varun, tags along. Unexpectedly, the rhythm draws Varun in, but amid spirit crushing comments he’s uncertain that dance is for boys until Thatha shows his dance moves and reveals his past as a dancer in India. (Grades PK-2)

Born Behind Bars by Padma Venkatraman (Nancy Paulsen Books, 2021). Kabir was born in jail, where his mother was unjustly serving time. When determined that he was too old to stay and is suddenly released, he loses the only family and home he knows. The rest of the story is about him, learning how to survive in the world, with the help of Rani, a street girl. (Grades 5-8)

The Marvelous Mirza Girls by Sheba Karim (Harper Collins, 2021). A mother and daughter story of resilience, strength, and love, as they rediscover themselves and each other while being lost in the myriad gallis of the City of Djinns, Delhi. Sheba Karim transports you with Ruby and Noreen to heart and soul of Delhi through her vivid descriptions of culture, architecture, ruins, and of course-the food. (Grades 9-12)