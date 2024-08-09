South for the Winter

media release: With a blend of dreamy acoustic duets, foot-stomping folk and bluesy murder ballads, New Zealand-formed and Nashville-based trio South for Winter’s sound is as eclectic as their origins. The act is comprised of kiwi Nick Stone, Coloradan Dani Cichon, and Michigander Alex Stradal, and together the three multi-instrumentalists and songwriters combine elements such as percussive acoustic guitar, cello, mandolin, suitcase stomp, resonator guitar, and effortless harmonies into a genre-bending sound described by American Songwriter as "impeccable”. The band has landed accolades such as a Semi-Finalist in the 2023 and 2022 International Songwriting Competition, Finalist for Best Group in the 2023 International Acoustic Awards, Official Artist at South by Southwest Music Festival in 2023, Official Showcase Artist at Folk Alliance International in both 2022 and 2024, and “Most Wanted” Emerging Artist at Falcon Ridge Festival in 2018. Their latest album, Of Sea and Sky - released May 16, 2024 - has already reached hundreds of thousands of listeners, raised over $20,000 via a Kickstarter campaign, and sold-out shows across North America, New Zealand, and Europe. $15 ($10 adv.).