South Madison Bike & Talk

South Madison Art/Placemaking

Bike and Talk Action Workshop

Saturday, September 28

We want to make every neighborhood is bikable for all ability levels. Renee Callaway, Madison Pedestrian Bicycle Administrator, is ready to bike and talk about how to make it easier, safer, and more fun to get around on the south side. Connected with the update to the South Madison Plan, this is a way to show city staff the best and not so great places to get to on bike. Bring your bike, as there will be a group ride to start the day. If you prefer not to bike with the group join the workshop at 2:30pm at the Goodman South Library. Inside if weather is uncooperative. Saturday, Sept 28, 1 – 3:30pm.