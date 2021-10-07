South Madison Neighborhood Plan Feedback

press release: The City of Madison will be introducing to the Common Council in the coming months the complete draft of the South Madison Plan. Before that happens, we would like to invite everyone from the South Madison to share their input and help the City complete the vision for the area. Please review the draft plan and let us know what you think: https://www.cityofmadison.com/ dpced/planning/documents/ Draft_SMP_Plan_927.pdf

You can share your feedback in multiple ways:

By meeting with a City Planner in-person on Thursday Oct. 7, 11 - 1pm & Tuesday Oct. 12, 4:30-6:30pm at the Goodman South Madison Public Library, 2222 S Park St. Madison, WI 53713

By sending an email to jgreger@cityofmadison.com or apuerta@cityofmadison.com

By completing an online survey that will be shared early next week

By filling out a printed copy of the survey that will be available beginning October 7 at Goodman South Madison Public Library, 2222 S Park St. Madison, WI 53713

In order to have additional community input reflected in the Final Draft Plan, please share your feedback by October 18.